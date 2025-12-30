CORRELATION is a registered not-for-profit organization conducting independent scientific research on topics of public interest.

Here is a recap of our work in 2025:

Study disproving the paradigm of viral spread causing excess mortality in 2020

Using high-resolution geotemporal all-cause mortality data, CORRELATION authors Hickey, Rancourt, and Linard showed that mortality patterns during March-May 2020 in Europe and the USA are incompatible with the dominant paradigm of having been caused by person-to-person spread of a novel infectious virus.

Their 421-page report, entitled “Constraints from geotemporal evolution of all-cause mortality on the hypothesis of disease spread during Covid” was published online by CORRELATION on June 13, 2025.

The report was covered by The Defender as follows:

“COVID Pandemic Interventions, Not the Virus, Drove Spikes in Excess Mortality”, June 17, 2025, https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-pandemic-interventions-not-virus-drove-spikes-excess-mortality/.

CORRELATION’s first climate report: Artifacts in Canadian temperature records invalidate claims of warming

CORRELATION researcher Joseph Hickey, PhD, wrote an in-depth report showing that an artifact in Canadian adjusted and homogenized temperature records is geographically widespread across most of Canada and appears, on its own, to account for essentially all of the claimed warming for Canada since 1948.

The said artifact is a stepwise increase of approximately 1 degree Celsius in magnitude, occurring at 1998 in the annual average temperature series for many stations across Canada.

The report also demonstrates, with Access to Information emails, Environment Canada’s response to being alerted to the existence of the artifact in its flagship dataset (the “AHCCD”) that it promotes for long-term temperature trend analysis for Canada.

The report, entitled “Artificial stepwise increases in homogenized surface air temperature data invalidate published climate warming claims for Canada” was published on December 23, 2025 at the following links:

Proof that claims of “millions of lives saved” by vaccines are incorrect

This year, CORRELATION published three reports demonstrating that various claims that vaccines have saved “millions of lives” are incorrect.

Opinion: Invalidity of counterfactual models of mortality averted by childhood vaccination

In his report of January 29, 2025, CORRELATION researcher Denis G. Rancourt, PhD, argued that models that claim to calculate mortality (infant mortality in particular) averted by vaccine programmes are invalid because they are based on inputs of vaccine efficacy and pathogen prevalence and virulence that are themselves invalid.

There is no known example of a drop in measured infant or child mortality temporally associated with the rollout of a childhood vaccination programme. Independent studies suggest that, contrary to dogma, excess infant mortality (not averted infant mortality) is associated with vaccine programme rollouts and maintenance.

Rancourt’s January 2025 report can be read at the following link:

“Opinion: Invalidity of counterfactual models of mortality averted by childhood vaccination”, January 29, 2025, https://correlation-canada.org/opinion-childhood-vaccination-mortality-averted/

False that 1-4M lives saved by COVID-19 vaccination during 2020-2024

In his report of July 29, 2025, Rancourt argued that Ioannidis et al.’s 2025 claims of 1.4 to 4.0 million lives saved by COVID-19 vaccination are false, and that the seroprevalence data and clinical vaccine efficacy used by Ioannidis et al. are unreliable and of no scientific value.

Rancourt’s July 2025 report can be read at the following links:

On CORRELATION’s site: “False that 1-4M lives saved by COVID-19 vaccination during 2020-2024”, July 29, 2025, https://correlation-canada.org/1-4m-lives-saved-false/

As an independent peer-review of the Ioannidis et al. (2025) paper, on Qeios: https://www.qeios.com/read/TIMOSA

Did the COVID-19 vaccines save millions of lives in the USA? Quantitative assessment of published claims

In their October 6, 2025 report, Rancourt and Hickey showed that counter-factual modeling claims that COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives in the USA are implausible and incorrect.

The said counter-factual models imply that, in the absence of COVID-19 vaccination, there would have been staggering, spontaneous many-fold increases in viral virulence exactly when the vaccines were administered, and not before.

The authors concluded that “The counterfactual scenarios are so improbable that they can, on the sole basis of the predictions themselves, be qualified as impossible.

“Did the COVID-19 vaccines save millions of lives in the USA? Quantitative assessment of published claims”, October 6, 2025, https://correlation-canada.org/did-covid-vaccines-save-millions-of-lives-in-usa/

Denis Rancourt’s keynote presentation “EXCESS MORTALITY: What really caused it, really?”

Denis Rancourt gave a keynote presentation synthesizing much of CORRELATION’s recent work at the "Back to the Future - Restoring Hippocrates, Trust, and Sovereignty in Modern Medicine" conference held on October 24-25, 2025 in Driebergen, Netherlands.

You can watch Denis’ presentation at the following link: https://rumble.com/v71c5w0-excess-mortality-what-really-caused-it-really.html

Contribute to our funding campaign

CORRELATION nonprofit Research for Public Good “CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest” is a Non-Profit registered in Ontario, Canada. Our research team members and collaborators are independent PhD scientists. We are entirely funded by personal donations, essential for our tireless work. All our many research reports and published articles are freely available on our website: https://correlation-canada.org/research/ We have achieved international recognition for our rigorous and detailed reports identifying causes of disease and mortality, especially related to the Covid era since 2020. Planned upcoming reports include topics such as: vaccination maternal deaths and pregnancy outcomes,

vaccination-status mortality,

temperature-record bias in climate studies,

apparent medical-industry fraud,

demonstrating and quantifying economic and social stress causes of mortality,

fundamental models of aging and death,

predicting winter-burden mortality, and

structural models of social and state degradation and instability.

Planned upcoming reports include topics such as: vaccination maternal deaths and pregnancy outcomes, vaccination-status mortality, temperature-record bias in climate studies, apparent medical-industry fraud, demonstrating and quantifying economic and social stress causes of mortality, fundamental models of aging and death, predicting winter-burden mortality, and structural models of social and state degradation and instability. We want to also continue to make reports specifically critical of bad published science, and government and industry disinformation.

