CORRELATION researcher Joseph Hickey, PhD, recently presented his research on Canada’s temperature data on Tom Nelson’s podcast.

Nelson summarized Hickey’s presentation as follows:

Summary #372, 2/14/26: Joseph Hickey from CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest discusses findings on Canada’s temperature records, revealing a unique stepwise increase in 1998 that accounts for all the country’s warming since 1948. This anomaly challenges the prevailing CO2-driven warming paradigm, suggesting potential influences from natural climate variability, such as ocean oscillations. Hickey also highlights issues of data adjustments and inconsistencies in Environment Canada’s records.