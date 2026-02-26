Is Canada Warming?
Presentation by Joseph Hickey on Tom Nelson's podcast
CORRELATION researcher Joseph Hickey, PhD, recently presented his research on Canada’s temperature data on Tom Nelson’s podcast.
Here is the video, which currently has 3000 views:
Nelson summarized Hickey’s presentation as follows:
Summary #372, 2/14/26: Joseph Hickey from CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest discusses findings on Canada’s temperature records, revealing a unique stepwise increase in 1998 that accounts for all the country’s warming since 1948. This anomaly challenges the prevailing CO2-driven warming paradigm, suggesting potential influences from natural climate variability, such as ocean oscillations. Hickey also highlights issues of data adjustments and inconsistencies in Environment Canada’s records.
Downloads, courtesy of Tom Nelson’s “Podcast summaries” Substack page:
As an earth scientist of many decades I have been appalled since the early nineties when the climate scam first started, if not before, the nonsensical notion of anthropogenic climate effects, CO2 toxic substance laws and warming causation as were propagandized by Marxist ideology governments with the obvious agenda to control populations. It was all an evil cynical scam playing off the fears of weak minded people.
And even if it were warming by a couple of degrees (which it obviously isn't), we know that would be a good thing. It would certainly save on heating bills (although quite a lot of silly people rely on A/C).