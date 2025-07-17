CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest

CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest

Teresa N.
6d

I am reading the book "What the Nurses Saw" by Ken McCarthy and it clearly illustrates (in interviews with nurses and a respiratory therapist who were in deadly NYC hospitals in the peak of the panic) that the availability of respiratory therapists makes a huge difference to the potential harm caused by ventilators. Some hospitals in NYC were extremely short of RTs, which made ventilation deadly where it may not have been otherwise. So, to answer Devon Brewer's comment about the % usage of ventilators per facility not correlating to % excess mortality, any analysis should take into account the number of RT's per patient in each facility.

Gayle Wells
6d

I had witnessed just prior to covid escapade people close to me diagnosed with deadly diseases, scared out of their heads but not so scared to not have friends who were doctors check the medical records and diagnosis to verify. Although given horrific scenarios of how long they had and what they had, their doctor friends said "you do not have this." I've witnessed they have not only survived, but thrived, are healthy and learned quite a lesson. A death sentence to anyone should be outlawed. Telling our children the world is going to die because of human activity should be outlawed. We are in the throes of the death cult propaganda machines and have been for some time. This has got to end and now.

